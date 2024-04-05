BARRIE
    • Emergency crews attend multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9

    Ornge air ambulance. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) Ornge air ambulance. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
    Police have a section of Highway 9 closed for a serious multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.

    Provincial police closed the highway between Airport Road and Centreville Creek Road on Friday evening in Mono Mills.

    Unconfirmed reports are there may be multiple patients.

    CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.

