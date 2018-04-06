Featured
Emergency crews at scene of apartment building fire in Barrie
Smoke billows from a unit at this apartment building on Little Avenue in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 1:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 1:45PM EDT
Firefighters are dealing with a fire at an apartment complex in Barrie.
Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of a building located in the area of Little Avenue and Chieftain Crescent on Friday, just before 1 p.m. Officials say the fire is under control.
Several units in the building have been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries are reported.
Barrie police have closed Little Avenue between Carol Road and Marshall Street for the time being.
More to come…