

CTV Barrie





Firefighters are dealing with a fire at an apartment complex in Barrie.

Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of a building located in the area of Little Avenue and Chieftain Crescent on Friday, just before 1 p.m. Officials say the fire is under control.

Several units in the building have been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries are reported.

Barrie police have closed Little Avenue between Carol Road and Marshall Street for the time being.

More to come…