BARRIE -- The province has approved an Emergency Child Care Centre to open in the District of Muskoka for essential workers with no alternative during the pandemic.

The health unit has advised the total spaces available will depend on the age of the children in each room.

There are currently one-thousand child care spaces across Ontario funded by the province, Muskoka has been approved for up to 20 of those available spaces to date.

Applications for emergency child care will be available online at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis.

The health unit says the safest option remains to keep children at home "if at all possible."

