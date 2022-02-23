Elmvale man dies in collision in Penetanguishene

An Elmvale man has died in a collision involving a car and a large commercial vehicle in Penetanguishene on Wednesday morning.

South Georgian Bay OPP, fire crews and paramedics responded to the two-vehicle crash around 8:15 a.m. on Thompsons Road near Robert Street East.

Police say the victim, 32-year-old Benjamin Fordham, was the only occupant in the car.

They say paramedics treated two occupants in the commercial vehicle at the scene for minor injuries.

OPP investigators are looking into what caused the crash between the commercial vehicle and car.

OPP says Thompsons Road between the Georgian Village entrance and Robert Street East would be closed until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday.