Some local hockey players are taking time off the ice to do some good for their community.

The Elmvale Coyotes ATOM Rep team is hoping to fill up their trailer with donations for local food banks and shelters.

Head Coach, Brian Anderson says it's about teaching the players that "there are bigger things than hockey in life."

The team will begin their day in Elmvale at 11 a.m. and make their way to the Hillsdale area this Saturday.

They will be collecting gently-used winter coats, mittens, toques, new socks, and non-perishable food items.

If you would like to donate but aren't around on Saturday, email organizers here.