The nearly $10 million construction project to expand Elmvale District High School is nearing completion after two years of hard work.

The new gymnasium opened for the start of the 2019 semester on Monday with students lined up to use the new space. Along with the gym, students will enjoy a new cafeteria, hallways, a community kitchen, and student lockers.

New classrooms are ready for the fall when the school adds 200 Grade 7 and 8 students to the existing 400-plus student body at the high school.

The official opening of the new expansion is scheduled for the spring.