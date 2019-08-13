

Kim Phillips with files from KC Colby, CTV Barrie





An Elmvale girl is giving back in a big way by helping to raise more than $100,000 to support SickKids Hospital in Toronto.

When Mila Kasper was just three-months-old, she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia.

Luckily for Mila, her mom was a match and became her donor. "It was a hard time, but she's doing fantastic, and I'm so proud of her," says Michel Persi.

For the last six years the Elmvale Jungle Zoo, which is owned by Kasper's grandfather, has held Mila's Day.

All the money collected at the zoo on Mila's Day is donated to the Liver Transplant Foundation at SickKids, where not so long ago she was given a second lease on life.