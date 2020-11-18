ELMVALE, ONT. -- The Elmvale & District Food Bank officially opened its doors at its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The new facility on Yonge Street will help with storage issues.

"COVID has hit the community hard, and we've seen an increase at the food bank, specifically with families," said Deb McLean, director.

The food bank serves nearly 80 clients every month, 35 per cent more than previous years, and that number is expected to increase.

Springwater Township Mayor Don Allen said it's a good move for the community.

"It's a perfect location now, right on the main street, close to the bus stop, ample parking, all on one level," Allen said.

The mayor said the community support has been incredible, including a $10,000 donation from the Lions Club on Wednesday.

"It's a very heartwarming feeling, especially during these challenging times," Allen added.

Staff are putting in some finishing touches on the food bank but said they are grateful to be settled in time for the demanding holiday season.

The Elmvale & District Food Bank operates Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.