BARRIE, ONT. -- The first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Simcoe Muskoka Friday.

Residents between 60 and 64 rolled up in their vehicles and rolled up their sleeves for their shot at the Collingwood Legion drive-thru clinic.

Health Canada authorized the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 18, and Ontario approved the vaccine to be given to residents 60 to 64.

Simcoe Muskoka was one of six regions selected for the province-run pilot project, which works with primary caregivers to administer the booster shot to patients in the specified age category.

Residents are asked not to request the vaccine. Instead, family doctors will reach out to eligible patients directly.

The government said a limited number of doses would be provided to family physicians during the pilot project - some 29,500 shots, but that could increase as more vaccine supply arrives.

With files from The Canadian Press