Alectra Utilities reported record breaking electricity demand on Thursday.

Alectra’s System Control reported an electricity peak demand level for its service territory of 5,056 megawatts at 3 p.m.

The previous peak demand record of 4,666 MW set on September 25, 2017.

Peak demand for an electric utility’s service territory occurs at a point in time when total consumption by residential and business customers is at its highest level. Increased electricity consumption during heat waves is mostly driven by air conditioning use.

“When you consider the successive days of above 30 degree temperatures we have been experiencing, it’s easy to see why a peak demand record was set today within our service territory,” explained Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations at Alectra Utilities. “We want everyone to stay safe and cool but at the same time be energy efficient.”

Alectra recommends the followingconservation tips:

Make use of a programmable thermostat to regulate temperature

Make use of ceiling and portable fans to circulate air

Hang clothes outside instead of using a dryer

Use curtains or blinds to shade windows on hot sunny days

Alectra's service territory includes Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Bradford, Penetanguishene, Thornton and Tottenham.