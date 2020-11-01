BARRIE, ONT. -- An electrical fire at a home in Hockley Valley gave four people quite a scare.

Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Chief John Krayetski says they were jolted awake early Sunday morning when the central vacuum cleaner started up.

When someone got up to investigate in the attached garage, they found fire.

Firefighters were able to stop flames from spreading from the garage into the house. Damage to the garage is pegged at $150,000.