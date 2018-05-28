

Investigators say they know the cause of a weekend fire that ripped through an Innisfil garage.

Flames were spotted coming out of a garage on Big Bay Point Road on Sunday, at around 7 a.m.

Two people were sleeping in the home at the time. A driver passing by the home woke up Gerry Nobel and his girlfriend by knocking on their door.

“I was driving by and I thought it was some mist off the lake. That’s when I smelled it and turned around and stopped. It didn’t look right, so I knocked on his door,” the driver told CTV News on Sunday.

Nobel says the Good Samaritan saved his life.

“Banging and banging and banging woke us up. Yes, for sure, he saved our lives.”

Innisfil firefighters were able to save the home and most of the couple’s belongings. Damage is pegged at $175,000.

Investigators say the cause is electrical in nature.