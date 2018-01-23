Featured
Electrical failure sparked fire in Studabakers restaurant
Fire trucks can be seen outside Studabakers in Orillia, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (Roger Klein/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 5:16PM EST
Investigators have determined the cause of a fire that ripped through a popular restaurant in Orillia.
Orillia fire tweeted on Tuesday that an electrical failure sparked the blaze that caused $750,000 in damage to Studabakers.
Heavy smoke was reported coming from Mississaga Street restaurant on Monday, at around 3 a.m.
The current owner says he doesn’t know how long Studabakers will be closed for, but hopes to be open by the spring.
Thirty peoples are employed by the restaurant.