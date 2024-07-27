Electric Vehicle and E-Boat Show returns to Orillia

The sixth annual Electric Vehicle and E-Boat Show returned to Orillia on Saturday.

The one-day event at Centennial Park featured the latest EV vehicles, e-bikes and boats.

This event featured the latest advancements in electric vehicles, allowing those attending to test-drive several cars.

The event also featured demonstrations of personal watercraft and electric surfboards and the chance to shop with local vendors.

The Electric Vehicle Show coincided with the Orillia Mardi Gras event at Centennial Park.

The event featured live music and a boat decorating contest and an outdoor market.