Election signs damaged, stolen for some Simcoe County municipal candidates

Although it isn't a new trend, electoral candidates across Simcoe County say they are seeing a high number of campaign signs being stolen or damaged.

"We are seeing a lot of it. Not just here in Penetang but in Midland as well. This time it wasn't just one individual candidate. It was every sign," said Lindsay Duquette, a town council hopeful in Penetanguishene. "People don't like to see election signs and unfortunately, it's kind of a necessary evil."

While others believe the mischief is more personal.

"We'll I've definitely been targeted, over the past couple years I've been targeted in many different forums," said Mike McCann, a Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate. "People are out vandalizing lawn signs. They're stealing them. They're kicking them."

McCann estimated he's had more than 200 election signs damaged or stolen but says it won't affect his campaign.

"Lawn signs don't win elections. What wins elections are a candidate that connects to the people and can inspire a whole city," said McCann.

In a statement to CTV News, Barrie mayoral candidate Alex Nuttall said "Roughly 200 of our signs have been damaged or stolen. It is discouraging and disappointing but happens during every campaign. We ordered an over run of signs in anticipation."

However, only some are finding the same misfortune. Fellow aspiring mayor Barry Ward told CTV that only a few of his signs have gone missing, but nothing he considers to be out of the ordinary.