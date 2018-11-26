Featured
Elderly man taken to hospital following head-on crash
An 84-year-old Collingwood man is in hospital following a head-on collision on Sunday.
Police say the crash happened in the area of Second Street and Spruce Street in Collingwood shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Simcoe County paramedics say police performed CPR on the man who was unconscious at the scene before he was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating but believe a medical issue may be the cause of the collision.