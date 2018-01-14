

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





An elderly man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street in Orillia around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The man in his seventies was transported to an Orillia area hospital by Simcoe County paramedics. He was then airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he remains in critical condition.

Coldwater Road was closed for approximately 5 hours while officers investigated the incident.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating.