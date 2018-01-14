Featured
Elderly man struck by vehicle in Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police close off Coldwater Road in Orillia after a pedestrian was struck Saturday, January 13, 2017. (CTV Barrie/ Dave Sullivan)
Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 6:58PM EST
An elderly man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street in Orillia around 6 p.m. Saturday night.
The man in his seventies was transported to an Orillia area hospital by Simcoe County paramedics. He was then airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he remains in critical condition.
Coldwater Road was closed for approximately 5 hours while officers investigated the incident.
Police say the driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating.