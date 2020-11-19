Advertisement
Elderly man injured in five-vehicle crash in Barrie
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 2:08PM EST
Police are investigating after a five-vehicle crash on Mapleton Ave. and Essa Road on Thursday, November 19, 2020 (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
BARRIE -- One person was injured after a five-vehicle crash in Barrie Thursday afternoon.
According to paramedics, the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Essa Road and Mapleton Avenue.
Paramedics say an elderly man was transported to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
