Elderly man extricated from his car in two-vehicle crash
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 8:03PM EST
An elderly man had to be extricated from his car on Saturday after a crash with a pickup truck.
Police were called to a two vehicle crash at Division Road and Hampshire Mills Line Saturday afternoon. Police say a pick-up truck failed to stop for a stop sign.
Police say five people were in the pick-up truck, and an elderly man driving a car. The man’s car wound up in the ditch with him trapped inside. He was extricated by fire fighters.
The elderly man was taken to hospital in Orillia. Police say he had minor injuries. No one in the truck was hurt. The investigation is ongoing, but police expect a charge to be laid in this case.