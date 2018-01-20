

CTV Barrie





An elderly man had to be extricated from his car on Saturday after a crash with a pickup truck.

Police were called to a two vehicle crash at Division Road and Hampshire Mills Line Saturday afternoon. Police say a pick-up truck failed to stop for a stop sign.

Police say five people were in the pick-up truck, and an elderly man driving a car. The man’s car wound up in the ditch with him trapped inside. He was extricated by fire fighters.

The elderly man was taken to hospital in Orillia. Police say he had minor injuries. No one in the truck was hurt. The investigation is ongoing, but police expect a charge to be laid in this case.