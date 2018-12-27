“We’re anxious to get home.”

An explosion at a construction site in Bracebridge back in August forced one couple from their home.

“If we had been standing up the shards of glass would have just hit us, blinded us, killed us,” says Queenie Reville.

The Reville’s had just laid down for a nap when the blast happened. Construction crews were breaking up rock while repairing sewer and water lines on Kimberly Avenue when the explosion rocked the street. It caused about $150-thousand damage to the Reville’s home.

The elderly couple hopes to be back in their home by April.

The district is reviewing what happened the day of the explosion to determine how a similar blast can be avoided in the future.

The roadwork has been completed underground. A final layer of asphalt will be laid in the spring. There are some minor landscaping and restoration also expected to be done after the winter when crews return to finish work along Ontario and Church Streets.