BARRIE -- Police are looking to the public to help solve a case of fraud after an elderly Bradford couple was scammed out of an undisclosed amount of money earlier this week.



According to the South Simcoe police, around 2 p.m. on June 4, the couple received a call from an unknown woman who threatened them with police action if they didn't withdraw money from their bank and leave it outside of their home in the Holland Street West and Langford Boulevard area.



After leaving the money outside their home, police say a male suspect grabbed the cash and fled on foot to a nearby vehicle.



According to police, the man is described as 5'5", stocky build and possibly of Indian descent. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, black shoes and a medical mask.



The vehicle is described as a white, 4-door Mazda 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police.