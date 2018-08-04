

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





York Regional Police say eight people are injured after a serious crash on Davis Drive in Newmarket.

Inspector Peter Casey tells CTV Barrie that two people are in critical condition, including a child. Three others have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, while more three people have minor injuries.

Police responded to the multi-car collision around 7:15 a.m.

The major collision unit is on scene reconstructing, as it tries to determine what happened.

Davis Drive was closed between Jane Street and Keele Street for several hours. They reopened just after 3:00 p.m.