Eight new COVID-19 cases listed across Simcoe Muskoka
BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit reports eight Simcoe Muskoka residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
The new cases bring the region's total number of infections to 12,358 since the pandemic began in 2020.
The residents listed on Monday include a:
- Barrie boy, 0-17;
- Barrie woman, 45-64;
- Oro-Medonte boy, 0-17;
- Oro-Medonte girl, 0-17;
- Innisfil man, 45-64;
- Wasaga Beach woman, 18-34;
- Huntsville man, 18-34; and a
- Gravenhurst boy, 0-17.
The health unit is investigating how most of the residents contracted the virus, while two were in close contact with positive cases, and one was related to travelling.
There are currently 30 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including three patients in the hospital with the virus.
VACCINATIONS
To date, 54 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.
The health unit offers several immunization clinics across the region, including walk-in centres for residents who don't have an appointment or want their dose sooner.
The walk-in clinics are open to eligible residents 12 and older who wish to have an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).
Residents who received Pfizer or Moderna for their first shot can get their second dose at least 28 days later.
Those who received AstraZeneca first need to wait eight to 12 weeks before getting their second dose of either the same or another shot.
Additionally, several participating pharmacies offer vaccines.
WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 26 - AUG 1
MONDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre 7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
New Tecumseth Rec Centre 7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston
12 pm - 5 pm
TUESDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail
Dose 1 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
New Tecumseth Rec Centre 7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston
12 pm - 5 pm
WEDNESDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Bracebridge Sportsplex 110 Clearbrook Trail
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
Tottenham Community Centre 139 Queen St., N
12 pm - 5 pm
THURSDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
FRIDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club 250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SATURDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre 20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Bob Fallis Arena 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SUNDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre 7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena 100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.
Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.