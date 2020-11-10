BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit logged 17 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe County, including eight among children under 17.

Nearly half of the newest cases are among children as young as 10.

The health unit confirmed COVID-19 cases at two schools in Angus, Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, with one case and one classroom affected, and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary, also with one case and one classroom in isolation.

Dr. Charles Gardner said school cases have been primarily due to the virus entering a home through the parents and close contacts, not the children.

"They've not been the drivers of transmission," he said. "The drivers have been more, for the most part, young adults, whether it's been socializing or work."

No new cases were reported in Muskoka.

Simcoe Muskoka's health unit reports 67 cases since Nov. 8.

Two more people have been hospitalized with the virus, for a total of eight patients.

The health unit says that in most cases involving young adults with large gatherings and workplace settings, the guidelines surrounding wearing masks were not being followed.

"Our cases here have been driven work environments, by household clusters and by social contacts," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health.

The numbers breakdown to show the majority of cases on Tuesday are among Barrie residents. The remaining cases are in Bradford, Clearview, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Orillia.

Meantime, Ontario reached another alarming new record with 1,388 new COVID-19 cases.

York Region, Toronto and Peel Region remain the top hot spots, with Halton Region and Niagara trailing close behind.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged local mayors to take action to curb the spread of the virus.

"We're seeing record spikes this morning across the country," Trudeau said.