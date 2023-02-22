Efforts underway to rehome iconic Innisfil rocking horse

When it looked like its demise may have been imminent, a local landmark in Innisfil may get a new lease on life.

As councillors met Wednesday, a staff report to move the well-known 'Giant Rocking Horse' was tabled. The horse, which at one point held a Guinness World Record, is currently sitting on the property of Spring Tree Farm.

"It's become part of Innisfil," councillor Kenneth Fowler said during the virtual meeting. "Not as grandiose as many things, but it is an important part in my mind."

However, upcoming work to widen Innisfil Beach Road means it will need a new home. The staff report recommended that the horse be disposed of due to concerns it would not survive another move due to deteriorating conditions.

But councillor Kevin Eisses brought forth a revised resolution to have staff consider options to find a new home for the landmark cost-efficiently.

"[Spring Tree Farm] is still amazed how many people drive by it, and they stop with their family and their kids, and they take pictures with their kids during the year," Eisses said during the meeting. "So, with that in mind, I changed the motion to allow staff to investigate some options and flesh out some of the costs that may be involved."

Many ideas were brought forth during a brief discussion, including seeing if any high schools would be interested in repairing it as part of a project or contacting local woodworking groups.

The giant horse was first created as a way to increase business during the 2008 recession by Janet and Bill Munroe, says Eisses. The two owned a furniture and wood shop and sold small rocking horses that the councillor said were very popular.

"The Munroes were looking for an idea to help their business to maybe stand out and get through that difficult economic time," Eisses said. "So in their store, they would create a lot of little rocking horses that were very popular, so they thought, let's make a Guinness World Record Horse!"

Staff will now look at new options to find a way to move the horse to town property. A staff report is expected by April 26.