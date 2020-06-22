BARRIE, ONT. -- Another school year is almost in the books, but for educators, the job is just beginning.

"We're working on wrapping up what has obviously been a very different time for our students and staff and putting our attention now to plans for the next school year," says Sarah Kekewich with the Simcoe County District School Board.

On Friday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the potential framework for schools across the province before school returns in the fall.

September could see students heading back into the classroom with strict regulations, continuing online learning, or a combination of both.

"I expect all Ontario students will enter into a cautious adaptive delivery model," Lecce said.

"What that means is classroom sizes of no more than 15 students for September, every other day or week in-class instruction, supported by in strengthened online learning experience," he added.

Pauline Stephenson, with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, says they'll take the summer to go through the province's framework and make decisions based on the health unit's advice, plus what's in the best interest for students.

"We know that students are going to do better when they're in the classroom. They have social interaction with peers and with teachers," says Stephenson. "The learning is better, so really, that's of course what our hope is."

Some parents in Barrie have mixed feelings about the province's plan heading into the summer after dealing with online learning since March break.

"I'm really hoping that if they're going to be doing any kind of e-learning that it becomes more streamlined," says one mother.

Another mother admits her son, "likes to concentrate and do his things in school because he's not working as well from home."

Both boards are offering e-learning courses for parents who believe their children may need a little extra help over the summer.

The Simcoe Muskoka District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board are still in the process of returning students' belonging with report cards being sent out through email next month.