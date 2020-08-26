BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ford government faces heavy criticism from school boards, and parents across the province who are concerned that physical distancing measures aren't good enough.

With less than two weeks until schools reopen, the region's public and Catholic boards are preparing to welcome as many as 63,000 students.

As the worry grows, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will hold a Facebook live stream tonight to answer those burning questions.

The Simcoe County District School Board will also hold a virtual meeting tonight with trustees and superintendents to discuss how funding will be used, and implementing health and safety guidelines for 45,000 elementary students.

"Making our parents comfortable, that they know their kids are coming to a safe environment. I think that is the most critical thing," said Joe Zerdin, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Trustee Chair.

Zerdin said holding a virtual town hall meeting with families will help reassure everyone that schools will be safe.

The Catholic board will provide more information from its Return to School Guide - helping families understand what's changing inside schools and what's expected of parents and students.

The meetings will happen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight.

