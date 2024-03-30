Easter extravaganza brings hundreds to Wasaga Beach

Wasaga Beach hosted its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

Hundreds of families attended the Easter extravaganza event at the Wasaga Beach RecPlex.

"Families being able to come out and kids being able to play, it's great because it gives people the chance to have fun," said Ashley Forbes, events programmer for the Town of Wasaga beach.

The one-day event featured a petting zoo, bouncy castles, face painting, and the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter bunny.

The event was free to attend, with organizers accepting non-perishable food donations for the local food bank.