Featured
East Gwillimbury man faces fraud charges in 'home renovation scam'
Evgeni Ostrovski, 31, of East Gwillimbury, Ont. as seen in this undated photo (Courtesy: York Regional Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 5:44PM EST
An East Gwillimbury man is facing fraud charges in what police are calling a ‘home renovation scam.’
York Regional Police arrested 31-year-old Evgeni Ostrovski on Tuesday following a seven-month investigation.
Police say Ostrovski advertised his services online and with large signs posted around the region stating he would finish a basement in three weeks with a free estimate.
Ostrovski would allegedly ask for a 15 to 40 percent down payment, accepted the money, but never completed the job.
Investigators say he used a number of alias names to avoid being contacted.
Ostrovski is facing several charges including fraud over $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.