An East Gwillimbury man is facing fraud charges in what police are calling a ‘home renovation scam.’

York Regional Police arrested 31-year-old Evgeni Ostrovski on Tuesday following a seven-month investigation.

Police say Ostrovski advertised his services online and with large signs posted around the region stating he would finish a basement in three weeks with a free estimate.

Ostrovski would allegedly ask for a 15 to 40 percent down payment, accepted the money, but never completed the job.

Investigators say he used a number of alias names to avoid being contacted.

Ostrovski is facing several charges including fraud over $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.