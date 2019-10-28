York Regional Police arrested an East Gwillimbury man accused of a hate-motivate assault in Newmarket.

Police say the attack happened in a restaurant parking lot on Sunday afternoon at Yonge Street and Dawson Manor Boulevard.

According to officers, the victim was sitting by his vehicle, which has a rainbow logo, on it when the suspect drove by and yelled a homophobic slur.

Police claim the two got into an altercation that resulted in the victim's phone getting broken. Police say the 24-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

The 33-year-old suspect was later arrested at his home and charged with assault and mischief.

“Such incidents are unacceptable and have no place in our community,” said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe.