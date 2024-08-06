BARRIE
Barrie

    • Early-morning truck rollover in Waubaushene

    A commercial truck is in the ditch near Vasey Road on Highway 400, Tue., Aug. 6, 2024. (PHOTO: OPP) A commercial truck is in the ditch near Vasey Road on Highway 400, Tue., Aug. 6, 2024. (PHOTO: OPP)
    Share

    A commercial track crashed into the trees near Vasey Road, 30 minutes north of Oro-Medonte.

    Provincial police were called to the single-vehicle rollover northbound on Highway 400 around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

    The highway was closed but has since reopened.

    There was property damage, but only minor injuries were reported.

    The rollover may have been the result of fatigue.

