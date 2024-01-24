BARRIE
    • Early-morning traffic stop nets police $44K in drugs and cash

    A traffic stop led to $44,000 worth of opioids taken off the streets of Owen Sound.

    A police officer pulled over a car for a traffic infraction on Sunday at 4 a.m.

    Upon inspection of the driver's documents, the man's licence was suspended, and he was wanted on a province-wide warrant.

    A search of the car resulted in officers locating 144 grams of fentanyl and 52 grams of cocaine, in addition to more than $10,000 in Canadian currency.

    The street value of the fentanyl is approximately $29,000, and the cocaine is around $5,000.

    Police say the seizure of 144 grams of fentanyl is significant and represents as many as 1,440 individual doses of the drug.

    Since 2020, Owen Sound Police have attended 39 deaths in Owen Sound in which the cause of death has been suspected of drug toxicity. Fentanyl was the drug responsible for the deaths in the majority of cases.

    A 32-year-old Mississauga man and a 22-year-old Brantford man were jointly charged with: possession of fentanyl and cocaine and property obtained by crime.

    Both males were held for a bail hearing in Owen Sound and remain in custody.

