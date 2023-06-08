Early morning house fire in Orangeville claims a life: OPP

A house fire in Orangeville has claimed the life of one person.

Three people were initially taken to the hospital following the early-morning house fire in Orangeville.

One of the occupants has succumbed to their injuries, said the Dufferin Ontario Provinical Police.

The identity of the deceased will be withheld pending identification and notice to the next of kin.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were at the scene of the fire on Still Court near Passmore Avenue Thursday morning that tore through the two-storey structure.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area.

Police say updates will be provided as they become available.