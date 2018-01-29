

CTV Barrie





Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at an early morning fire that destroyed a house and damaged another.

Emergency crews rushed to a home of Berkar Street in Angus on Monday, just after 3 a.m. for reports of a fire.

A 20-year-old man told investigators that he woke up his family after he heard a popping sound and could smell smoke. All five adults who were in the home were able to make out without being injured.

Flames did spread to a neighbouring property, causing damage to a garage and home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage.

At this point, Essa fire officials believe the blaze may have started in the garage or in the rear of the first home. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.

Damage is estimated at more than $1 million.

The cause isn’t considered suspicious.