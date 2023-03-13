Early morning high-miler has car impounded

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning, police allegedly clocked a high-miler in Clearview Township.

According to police, the young driver was caught doing 172 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on County Road 124.

As a result, the 17-year-old G2 driver from North York was charged with stunt driving at excessive speed.

The boy's licence was suspended as a result of the charge, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days at the owner's expense.