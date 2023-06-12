Early-morning garage fire in Barrie's east-end

A garage fire in Barrie's east end sent its residents scrambling into the street early Monday morning.

Barrie's fire department received a call about a fire on Ambler Bay at around 2:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire were visible in the garage when crews arrived, said Barrie Fire and Emergency Service Assistant Deputy Chief Justin Gilbert.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to the garage, said Gilbert.

"There were no injuries; however, several residents have been displaced as a result of this fire," Gilbert said.

Fire investigators will be at the site Monday morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

Gilbert puts the cost of the damage to the home at roughly $150,000.