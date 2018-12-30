

CTV Barrie





Tense moments for two Barrie residents after an early morning fire on Sunday morning in the city’s south end.



Emergency crews responded to a home on Patterson Road just before 7:30 a.m. to find a fully involved garage fire.



Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the home.



Officials say there were no smoke detection devices in the garage.



No one was injured in the fire, but officials say one person was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but later released.



Investigators believe a space heater sparked the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.



The damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $50,000.