BARRIE -- A family has been displaced after an early morning fire tore through their home in Essa Township.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Gold Park Gate in Angus around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials with the Essa Fire Department believe the fire originated on the back porch.

According to officials, four people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Luckily, everyone was able to escape without any injuries.

The home has been deemed unsafe to enter. Damage is estimated at $850,000.