BARRIE, ONT. -- The Innisfil Fire & Rescue Service remains at the scene of an early morning fire Thursday that destroyed a home at 144 Big Bay Point Rd.

Deputy Chief Tim McCallum tells CTV News a neighbour called 911 to report the fire just before 1:30 a.m. By the time crews arrived, the fire had engulfed the home and had spread to the garage.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so a water tanker had to be brought in to battle the fire.

A nearby boathouse and cottage were in danger of catching fire, but crews worked hard to keep the buildings safe from the flames.

McCallum says the fire is not suspicious, but the cause has yet to be determined, and they have reached out to the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The damage from the fire is estimated to be $750,000.