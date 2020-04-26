A family home has been destroyed after an early morning fire in Oro-Medonte.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Line 3 South around 9:30 Sunday morning.

According to Oro-Medonte Fire Chief Hugh Murray, when crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed and said strong wind gusts caused the flames to spread, setting two cars and nearby trees on fire.

"The fire come through the back into the garage," says Murray. "Because of the steel roof, it travelled up into the attic and across the top of the roof. Bit of a challenge with the roof, you see that we had an excavator brought in to pull some of that apart."

No one was injured and fire crews were able to rescue a cat from the basement, reuniting it with the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but its believed to be accidental.

Fire officials estimate the damage is around $600,000.