Emergency crews in Orillia are on the scene of a fire that broke out just before one Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the abandoned Mount Slaven Public School at 50 Westmount Drive.

Acting Fire Chief Brent Thomas says the building has sustained significant damage in some areas, but it is not a total loss.

The heavy smoke made fighting the fire difficult with limited visibility.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

Crews will now be working with the Fire Marshal's Office to determine what caused the fire at the vacant property.