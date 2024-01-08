Early-morning explosion rocks Baysville

BARRIE
Barrie

    An early-morning explosion in Baysville briefly filled the streets with carbon dioxide, Mon., Jan. 8, 2024 An early-morning explosion in Baysville briefly filled the streets with carbon dioxide, Mon., Jan. 8, 2024

    Shortly after midnight, a loud explosion rang through Baysville.

    Crews from Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Station 4 in Baysville arrived at the Lake of Bays Brewing Company on Muskoka Road 117, about 20 minutes northeast of Bracebridge.

    Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vapour cloud around the building.

    The cause of the plume was attributed to an over-pressurized tank containing carbon dioxide.

    This caused a supply line to fail, resulting in the large release of carbon dioxide.

    There was no fire present and no injuries, said Steve Markham, public education and fire prevention officer with the Huntsville fire services.

    A technician was called in to correct the issue, he said.

