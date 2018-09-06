Featured
Early morning crash sends one to hospital
A car sits mangled along County Road 10 in Clearview Township, Ont. on Thursday, September 6, 2018. (ClearviewFire/Roree Payment/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 12:09PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital following a car crash in Clearview Township.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car collision on County Road 10, south of County Road 9 shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Crews worked to extricate the patient from the wreckage.
The road was closed for the investigation and clean up.