Early morning crash in Midland leads to impaired driving charges

    A 17-year-old is facing impaired driving charges after an early morning collision in Midland on Sunday.

    According to OPP, officers were notified of an incident at Brunelle Sideroad and Fuller Drive around 1:30 a.m.

    Police say a motorist reported seeing a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign and then drove into a ditch.

    Four people were seen exiting the vehicle and leaving the area on foot until police arrived on scene minutes later locating the occupants who had fled the scene.

    As a result of the ivestigation a 17-year-old man from Burlington, Ontario has been charged with Operation while Impaired and Operation over 80 Milligrams.

    As a result of the charges, the accused driver's license has suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.

