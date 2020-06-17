BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people have been airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Mulmur Township early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Dufferin County Road 18 shortly after 5 a.m. near Mansfield.

Both drivers, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s, were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police closed Airport Road between County Road 17 and County Road 21 for several hours for the investigation.