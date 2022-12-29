Early morning Clearview house fire destroys basement

A house fire in Clearview Township has taken its toll on the family's home.

Firefighters were summoned to the scene at 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

The house on County Road 10 near Orser Street and Sunnidale Conc. 2 was already in flames when the Clearview fighters' pumps and tankers arrived.

"Firefighters have contained the fire to the basement," said Acting Fire Chief Scott Davison.

As of 8 a.m., fire crews were still working to extinguish the house fire.

All occupants were evacuated from the building.

He said that the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

Clearview crews from New Lowell, Creemore and Stayner were on scene, as Nottawa and Singhampton units remained on standby for other emergency calls.