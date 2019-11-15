A popular stretch of Fairview Drive in Barrie's south end has been closed for construction for months, and it's not over yet.

Motorists will continue to be rerouted along Fairview Road as this early blast of wintry weather has caused another construction delay.

The work being done on the road south of Little Avenue and Big Bay Point is at a standstill because the ground is frozen.

The road was anticipated to reopen the week of Nov. 25th, but that's now pushed by two weeks to Dec. 13th.

Some motorists have said it's short-term pain for long-term gain.

The construction is related to the new $46 million Highway 400/Harvie Road overpass which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion.

The city estimates that an average of 13,000 vehicles travelled that stretch of Fairview Road each day. With the road closures on Fairview and Big Bay Point, Little Avenue and Bayview Drive are in a constant state of gridlock.

When the work is complete, Fairview Road and Big Bay Point will be raised by 11 metres as the approach to the new bridge over Highway 400.

Both Big Bay Point and Harvie roads will each become five lanes to help ease the congestion on other routes, including Mapleview Drive and Essa Road. A new signalized intersection will also be in place.

City officials expect to complete the Harvie Road overpass sometime next year.