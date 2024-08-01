E-bike rider suffers serious injuries

An e-bike rider remains in a Toronto trauma centre after a collision with a car.

The incident occurred on County Road 92 between Crossland and Ushers roads in Springwater Township shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police say the e-bike rider was initially brought to a local hospital but was later transported to a trauma centre by air ambulance.

Charges have yet to be laid.

More details will follow as they become available.