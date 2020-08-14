BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash involving a motorized bike in Barrie.

A man riding an e-bike crashed into a hydro pole on Thursday night around 8:30 on Livingstone Street East.

Police say the bike veered off the road at Celeste Drive and hit the pole. The details of why the bike left the road were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old rider suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police.