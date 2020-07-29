BARRIE, ONT. -- A Parry Sound woman suspected of being drunk while riding an e-bike is facing criminal charges.

The 37-year-old was stopped on Bowes Street in Parry Sound and was arrested after officers said they could tell she had been drinking.

The woman's driver's licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and the e-bike was impounded for seven.

E-bikes don't require a licence, licence plates, registration or insurance, but still qualify as a motorized vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada. Therefore, all driving-related offences, like impaired by alcohol or drugs and dangerous driving apply.

If convicted, the offender could be fined, given a driving prohibition or even face jail time.